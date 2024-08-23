DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nastia

Smoke & Mirrors
Fri, 23 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15.97
About

Friday, August 23rd, 2024

Nastia

Brenda

Josh Tong B2B Barbuhh

2045 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Doors 10pm - 21+ w/ valid ID

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
Lineup

Nastia, Brenda

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

