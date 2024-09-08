Top track

Duff Thompson - Feel What You Want

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Duff Thompson, Steph Green, TBA

Cloudland Theater
Sun, 8 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Duff Thompson - Feel What You Want
Got a code?

About

Duff Thompson is a songwriter, musician, and producer whose music is a swampy blend of folk, pop, and garage rock. As a songwriter, he has a rare ability to distill emotional complexity into simple, sincere songs that instantly hit the listener on a viscer...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Cloudland.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Steph Green, Duff Thompson

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.