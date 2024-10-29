Top track

The Head and the Heart

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spectres

Hyde Park Book Club
Tue, 29 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Head and the Heart
Got a code?

About

Spectres are a noise rock quartet combining elements of noise, drone, and, to some extent, post-punk. Made up of vocalist/guitarist Joe Hatt, guitarist Adrian Dutt, bassist Dominic Mitchison, and drummer Andy Came. The group's ascent to widespread critical...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents…
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spectres

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.