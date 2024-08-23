Top track

First Class (Soul in the Horn Remix)

Soul in the Horn Summer Series

99 Scott - Main Room
Fri, 23 Aug, 10:00 pm
From $39.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Attention dancers, music lovers, beautiful people! Soul In The Horn Summer Series is BACK and tickets are now Live!

We bringin only the highest vibes to @99scott_ all summer long with three legendary lineups gracing indoor & outdoor stages, special Live...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ASSOCIATED.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Natasha Diggs, Moodymann, Bilal and 5 more

Venue

99 Scott - Main Room

99 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
2500 capacity

