The Brixton Link-Up: Hip-Hop, RnB, Rap

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 16 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£6.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get hyped for the illest shoobs in town as The Brixton Link-Up makes its comeback delivering a dance experience that's next level!

We've got an all-star lineup dropping the hottest vibes in Hip-Hop, RnB, Rap and more. From DJs to ravers, it's a JAMM-packe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.