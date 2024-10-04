Top track

De La Soul - Me Myself and I

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DE LA SOUL Live band

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Fri, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €47.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

De La Soul - Me Myself and I
Got a code?

About

De La Soul est un groupe de hip-hop américain formé en 1987 à Amityville, New York. Le groupe est composé de Kelvin Mercer (alias Posdnuos), David Jude Jolicoeur (alias Trugoy the Dove) et Vincent Mason (alias Maseo). Ils sont largement reconnus pour leur...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par MC5.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

De La Soul

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.