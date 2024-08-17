DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Al Wootton (Live) + babyschön + Harry James

The Waiting Room
Sat, 17 Aug, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
What a line up we have for you at The Waiting Room on August 17th as we welcome Al Wootton and his incredible live show to SC&P for the first time. He'll be joined by special guest babyschön and SC&P dj regulars Harry James and Dan Lo.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Snap Crackle & Pop.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Al Wootton, babyschön, Harry James

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open10:30 pm
120 capacity

