Soleil Presents: Tommy Hart, Phillippe and Sofia Fly

Soleil Toronto
Sat, 3 Aug, 2:00 pm
DJToronto
About

Soleil (the queer, straight-friendly patio on DuWest) is proud to present an afternoon of sounds from Mexico City's Tommy Hart, and Toronto's own Sofia Fly and Phillippe.

Come on in for a sunny day of house music for daytime, drinks, dancing, chillling, s...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Soleil
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

sofia fly, Tommy Hart, Phillippe

Venue

Soleil Toronto

1251 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X6, Canada
Doors open2:00 pm

FAQs

Are there washrooms at Soleil?

Yes! We have a regular and accessible outside onsite.

Can I bring my dog?

We love dogs! ... but don't recommend bringing them to sold out dance parties. That's not fun for anyone. Dogs are welcome in the space otherwise.

