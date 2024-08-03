DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Soleil (the queer, straight-friendly patio on DuWest) is proud to present an afternoon of sounds from Mexico City's Tommy Hart, and Toronto's own Sofia Fly and Phillippe.
Come on in for a sunny day of house music for daytime, drinks, dancing, chillling, s...
Yes! We have a regular and accessible outside onsite.
We love dogs! ... but don't recommend bringing them to sold out dance parties. That's not fun for anyone. Dogs are welcome in the space otherwise.
