DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Don't miss this local rock and roll show with The Silent Treatment (Fast, loud punk sounds as subtle as a car accident), Sunken Planes (Jangle Gaze) and Field Hospitals (driving, bedroom pop)
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.