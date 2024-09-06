Top track

The Silent Treatment, Sunken Planes, Field Hospitals

Cloudland Theater
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Don't miss this local rock and roll show with The Silent Treatment (Fast, loud punk sounds as subtle as a car accident), Sunken Planes (Jangle Gaze) and Field Hospitals (driving, bedroom pop)

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cloudland.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Silent Treatment

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

