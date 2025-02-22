DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ulepuschkinrose

Häkken
Sat, 22 Feb 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
From €20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

upr/ulepuschkinrose ist die kombination aus cyndholz, hermann eff und partizan. sozusagen als „band“ spielen sie genreübergreifend im weitesten sinne rap tracks und geben sich mühe süß zu performen. es kann gelacht, geweint, getanzt und gepogt werden. es k...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.