Moojo & Swedish House Mafia - Heaven Takes You Home (feat. Connie Constance) [Moojo Remix]

Moojo (Labor Day Weekend) (Presented by Forest Döwn Under)

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sun, 1 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$69.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Moojo & Swedish House Mafia - Heaven Takes You Home (feat. Connie Constance) [Moojo Remix]
About Moojo

Born into a world where beats and melodies were as vital as the air itself, Moojo's musical journey began in the vibrant heart of the South of France, Nice. From an early age, Moojo displayed an innate connection to rhythms and melodies.

Event information

On Sunday, September 1st, Forest Döwn Under presents Moojo at Somewhere Nowhere NYC. Labor Day Weekend Edition.

To purchase a VIP Table: https://somewherenowherenyc.com/swnw-events/

All Pre-Purchased Admissions Must Arrive Before 2 AM For Guaranteed Entry.

This is a 21+ event (Valid Government issued ID required).
Presented by Somewhere Nowhere and Forest Döwn Under
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Moojo

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

