Lifestyle Shakes, Mouthful, Pyrrhic Victoreis

Cloudland Theater
Thu, 1 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come out for this All Ages Thursday show featuring MPLS punks leaning uptempo psych rock Lifestyle Shakes, along with indie grunge band Mouthful and a solo set by slacker rock Pyrrhic Victories

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Cloudland.

Lineup

Lifestyle Shakes

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

