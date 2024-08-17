DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Shit Show: Childhood Edition
Saturday, August 17th, in Timbre Room
$12 / $15 ADV // $20 DOOR
Seattle’s Shittiest Drag Duo D’Mon & Viper Fengz Present You: THE SHITSHOW!
An evening of UNHINGED drag, and a TWISTED monthly survival challenge SHOWDOWN for...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.