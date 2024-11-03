DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Submotion Orchestra

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon
Sun, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DHP Presents

Submotion Orchestra

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Submotion Orchestra

Venue

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.