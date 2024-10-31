DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Swemo - Emo Night (Taylor's Version)

recordBar
Thu, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Page 1. Swemo is the brain child of Lyssa Coulter and Lizzie Cates, 2 Nashville based independent artists with successful careers in music with their own original shows. Both swifties but emo girls at heart Lyssa and Lizzie brought the 2 worlds together. T...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

