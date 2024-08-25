Top track

DoUbringTears Chapter 2

The George Tavern
Sun, 25 Aug, 6:00 pm
About

DOUBRINGTEARS is bringing to you some of the best artists in the underground scene in London for a jam packed night full of music presenting as headliners Rourke and K28

-- 🍕 £2 off our pizza with this ticket!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DoUbT
You can get a refund if:
  • It's within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hellbound, Deadstar

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open 6:00 pm
Event ends 11:45 pm

