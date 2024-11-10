Top track

Focus

Bush Hall
Sun, 10 Nov, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.73

About

Focus are back at Bush Hall for a matinee on 10th November!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bush Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

FOCUS

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open3:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

