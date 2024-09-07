Top track

Kerosene Kream - Bulbous Swelling

The Slime Ball 2024

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:30 pm
London
Free

About

Stockholm based independent record label PNKSLM Recordings are returning to London with their annual Slime Ball, showcasing three of their most exciting new signings.

High-octane garage punks Kerosene Kream and the upcoming shoegazers Clutter will both be...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by PNKSLM Recordings & The Shacklewell Arms.

Lineup

1
Flypaper, Clutter, Kerosene Kream and 1 more

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

