Top track

Motherfolk - Salt Lake City

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Motherfolk

The Music Yard
Thu, 19 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsCharlotte
From $21.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Motherfolk - Salt Lake City
Got a code?

About

Announcing - Motherfolk headlining The Music Yard on Thursday, September 19th!

Serious songs from goofy people. That’s what you can expect from diverse, Midwest indie-rockers, **Motherfolk**. What started out as a writing project among two college frien...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.