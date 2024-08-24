DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live present..
TEST PLAN
London's DIY dance-punk's test plan return to Paper Dress Vintage to celebrate the release of their third single/music video "It's Not Enough".
With performances at Paris' Supersonic Block Party earl...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs