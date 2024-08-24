DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

test plan (Single Launch) + Rampressure + Joshua Zero

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 24 Aug, 7:30 pm
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live present..

TEST PLAN

London's DIY dance-punk's test plan return to Paper Dress Vintage to celebrate the release of their third single/music video "It's Not Enough".

With performances at Paris' Supersonic Block Party earl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

JOSHUA ZERO, Test Plan

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

