B-Side and Get Heavy Present RE:SET

Don Quixote
Sat, 24 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

B-Side and Get Heavy come together for the first installment of RE:SET

This is an 18+ event
Presented by: B-Side and Get Heavy
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

