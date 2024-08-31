Top track

OMA + Shing02 - Luv(sic) Hexalogy Tour

Lee's Palace
Sat, 31 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
From CA$46.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

"Let's make a 12-inch single together" was the first email Nujabes sent in the year 2000, when Shing02 was living in the Bay Area. Over the next decade, the Japanese duo went on to create the epic Luv(sic) Hexalogy, a 6-part saga dedicated to the goddess o...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Shing02, OMA

Lee's Palace

529 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y5, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

