ZERO: Golden Boat - Lovecraft, Oba + Flip

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
Sat, 14 Sept, 5:00 pm
New York
$50.99

About

The Boat Party Season Closer... The Golden Boat... join us as we sail off into the golden sunset for our final boat party of the season.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ZERO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lovecraft, ọba + flip

Venue

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

83 North River Piers West 43nd Street and, 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Doors open5:00 pm

