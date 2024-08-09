DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Seb Wildblood
Model Man (Live)
1-800 GIRLS
Long Island Sound
On August 9th, we are excited to welcome Seb Wildblood’s label, All My Thoughts, to fabric for a Room 2 showcase.
Through the duration of his career, Seb has crafted a distinctive sonic iden...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.