O'Flynn, Logic1000, Seb Wildblood, Model Man (Live), 1-800 GIRLS

fabric
Fri, 9 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Seb Wildblood

Model Man (Live)

1-800 GIRLS

Long Island Sound

On August 9th, we are excited to welcome Seb Wildblood’s label, All My Thoughts, to fabric for a Room 2 showcase.

Through the duration of his career, Seb has crafted a distinctive sonic iden...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by fabric.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
O'Flynn, Logic1000, Frazer Ray and 1 more

Venue

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

