Top track

Clarissa Connelly - Wee Rosebud

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clarissa Connelly

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Wed, 20 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£21.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Clarissa Connelly - Wee Rosebud
Got a code?

About

Born in Fife, Scotland, as a child Clarissa Connelly relocated to Copenhagen, Denmark, whose cultural landscape has continued to fuel her creativity.

Over many years she’s explored the sacred sites, mythology, and music of Nordic culture, finding enduring...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Clarissa Connelly

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.