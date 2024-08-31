DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Beleza Brasil US Tour

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 31 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $51.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fernanda Abreu with Zelia Duncan and Paulinho Moska - An exhilarating celebration of Brazilian music with three major stars presented by the 28th Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival. These three artists will share the stage for the very first time. The eveni...

All ages
Presented by Inffinito Foundation
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zélia Duncan, Paulinho Moska, Fernanda Abreu

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

