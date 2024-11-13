DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

03 Greedo with DJ A-Tron – The Life That I Deserve Tour

El Club Detroit
Wed, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L.A. rapper 03 Greedo came into his own on a series of mixtapes that began with 2016's Purple Summer. His multi-faceted rhymes were heavy on references to drugs, struggle, and fame, and he churned out quality material at a prolific clip. He broke through t...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
Lineup

03 Greedo

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

