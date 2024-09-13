DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Robert Sheehan: Playing Dead - Book Tour

Union Chapel
Fri, 13 Sept, 6:30 pm
TalkLondon
£34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A search for inner calm in a world that feels increasingly unstable is a quest many of us strive for, and a quest which actor Robert Sheehan documents with beauty in his memoir ‘Playing Dead’.

Join us for a talk with the actor exploring his latest book in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

