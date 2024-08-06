Top track

Sir Woman

Skylark Lounge
Tue, 6 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
About

Sir Woman

with A Performance by Sketch, Uncle Roy and Spice plus DJ Rett Rogers

Sir Woman, Austin Music Award’s Best New Act of 2020, was primed to hit the road promoting its much-anticipated debut album Party City, when the world changed.

With fewer re...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
Lineup

Sir Woman

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

