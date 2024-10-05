Top track

KATHRYN WILLIAMS & WITHERED HAND, aka Williams & Willson, + Adam Ross

Two Palms
Sat, 5 Oct, 7:30 pm
£19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Prolific singer-songwriter Kathryn Williams and recently reinvigorated troubadour Dan Willson (aka Withered Hand) are on the road again in support of their collaboration album, ‘Willson Williams’, which came out April 2024 via One Little Independent Record...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fika Recordings
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Withered Hand, Kathryn Williams

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

