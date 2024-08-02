Top track

Come To Grief

The Molotovs, Emergency Break, Between Suns, County Lines

Mascara Bar
Fri, 2 Aug, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Come To Grief
About

Join us for a 3-day summer music festival at Mascara Bar this early August!

The ticket is valid for the duration of the whole festival: August 2nd, August 3rd, August 4th

The Molotovs

Smashing out and selling out venues worldwide, The Molotovs have beco...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Molotovs, Emergency Break, Between Suns

Venue

Mascara Bar

72 Stamford Hill, Stoke Newington, London N16 6XS, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
200 capacity

