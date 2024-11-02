Top track

Uzeda in concerto a Taranto

Sat, 2 Nov, 9:30 pm
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Gli Uzeda nascono a Catania nel 1987. Il gruppo esordisce su etichetta A.V. Arts, per la quale incide due dischi: “Out of colours” (1989) e “Waters” (1993). Nell’autunno del 1994 il gruppo registra una Peel Session negli studi Londinesi della BBC per il pr...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE MUSICASETTA (MERCATO NUOVO).

Uzeda

Mercato Nuovo

Via Mercato Nuovo, 30, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

