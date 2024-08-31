DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jamie Turner + Theo Champion + SOS Citizen

POPUP!
Sat, 31 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€7.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

JAMIE TURNER

All the way from the sunny coast of Western Australia, singer-songwriter & all round retro rocker Jamie Turner embarks on his debut UK / European tour this August and September! The acclaimed one man band is now taking to the stage with his s...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SOS Citizen, Jamie Turner, Theo Champion

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

