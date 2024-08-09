DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GINJA—the celebration of the African diaspora—is taking over SILO for a night of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Afrohouse and more.
Sounds by ETHAN TOMAS & friends featuring:
DJ MOMA, MOHOGANY, and SEBASTIAO LOOPES
Hosted by CALLMETIGHT and TJ
10pm to 4am
Follo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.