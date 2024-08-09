Top track

Ethan Tomas & Ivy Sole - Keep Me Waiting

Ginja ft. DJ Moma, Ethan Tomas, and more!

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 9 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GINJA—the celebration of the African diaspora—is taking over SILO for a night of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Afrohouse and more.

Sounds by ETHAN TOMAS & friends featuring:

DJ MOMA, MOHOGANY, and SEBASTIAO LOOPES

Hosted by CALLMETIGHT and TJ

10pm to 4am

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Furtado Global.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Moma, Ethan Tomas, DJ Mohogany and 1 more

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

