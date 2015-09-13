DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Future Vintage Festival // 3 giorni

Centro Culturale Altinate | San Gaetano
13 Sept - 15 Sept
ArtPadova
€11.50
13-14-15 SETT 2024 - PADOVA Il biglietto acquistato consente l'ingresso alle aree del Centro Culturale Altinate San Gaetano (EXPO, MARKET) e del Parco Prandina (FVOFF-CHIC NIC)

ATTENZIONE: Questo biglietto non garantisce l'ingresso alle conferenze in audi...

Tutte le età
Presentato da SUPERFLY LAB SRL a socio unico.

Centro Culturale Altinate | San Gaetano

Via Altinate, 71, 35121 Padova PD, Italy
Doors open3:00 pm

