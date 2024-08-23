DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Love, Los Angeles, and Imported Beers

Color Club Ballroom
Fri, 23 Aug, 8:00 pm
ComedyChicago
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Love, Los Angeles, and Imported Beers is a heartfelt romantic comedy play that takes audiences on a journey through the complexities of modern romance. The story follows Jay Weingarten, a hopeless romantic searching for love. Encouraged by his best friend...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Color Club Ballroom

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

