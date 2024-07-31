DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Folk music’s legendary triumvirate of musical magpies Mike McGoldrick, John McCusker and John Doyle are on tour again in 2024, bringing you their own blend of top -class folk songs, tunes and charming bonhomie.
All three musicians have won global acclaim:...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.