Top track

Michael McGoldrick, John Doyle & John McCusker - Wee Michael's March / Frank's Reel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Michael McGoldrick, John McCusker and John Doyle

Norwich Arts Centre
Wed, 31 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Michael McGoldrick, John Doyle & John McCusker - Wee Michael's March / Frank's Reel
Got a code?

About

Folk music’s legendary triumvirate of musical magpies Mike McGoldrick, John McCusker and John Doyle are on tour again in 2024, bringing you their own blend of top -class folk songs, tunes and charming bonhomie.

All three musicians have won global acclaim:...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.