Masterclass con Fiona Tan

Cinema Godard
Sun, 26 May, 4:00 pm
TalkMilano
Domenica 26 maggio, ore 16, l’artista e regista Fiona Tan incontra il pubblico in una masterclass moderata dal critico e programmatore Sergio Fant.

Artista e regista, Fiona Tan è conosciuta per film e installazioni in cui esplora i temi della memoria, del...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Fondazione Prada.

Cinema Godard

Largo Isarco 2, 20139 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
4:00 pm

