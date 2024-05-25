DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

StitchSound

The Orange Room
Sat, 25 May, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£9.06
About

Clouder Studio Brings you : STITCHSOUND by Stitch LC

We're excited to bring you a night of good music & good vibes with some of the best DJ's london has to offer spinning the best tunes man has to offer. A night to be remembered!

DJHXNWAV, Tsunamy, Rouns...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Stitch LC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Orange Room

375 High Street, Newham, London, E15 4QZ, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

