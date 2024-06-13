DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Below The Belt - GGT

Secret Location in London
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
£35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This an event for woman and non binary people.

Explore a playful approach to tying ‘below the belt’ - crotch ropes and rope for sx.

In this workshop, we will play with simple and effective ties for exposure, eroticism, and

stimulation, and learn types o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Slut Social.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Secret Location in London

London, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

