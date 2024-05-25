DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎉 London’s ORIGINAL Nostalgic Party 😍
Live from the legendary POP BRIXTON
Time : 6pm - Midnight !
Tickets are out NOW AND FREE ⭐
DO YOU LOVE ALL THINGS RETRO AND THROWBACK?! 😍 Well BACK TO 90'S & 00's IS BACK, AND IT’S GONNA BE SO DAMM FETCH!
Expe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.