{bash} Consensus Closing Party

Distribution Hall
Fri, 31 May, 9:00 pm
DJAustin
$30.66

About

{bash} isn’t just a dance event and record label, it's an immersive, iterative experience with web3 woven into its very fabric. {bash} is designed to be a sandbox for burgeoning technologies within the context of highly-curated, music events and record r...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by {bash}.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lisbona Sisters, Jaden Thompson, Artwerk and 3 more

Distribution Hall

1500 East 4th Street, Austin, Texas 78702, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

