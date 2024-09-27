Top track

Astrid Sonne - Do you wanna

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Astrid Sonne

St. Anne's Parish Hall
Fri, 27 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
About

Astrid Sonne is a Danish, London based composer and viola player. Throughout her acclaimed discography, Astrid Sonne has been carefully crafting different moods through electronic and acoustic instrumental endeavours. On her most recent album “Great Doubt”...

All ages
Presented by Wavelength Music.
Lineup

Astrid Sonne

Venue

St. Anne's Parish Hall

651 Dufferin Street, Toronto, Ontario M6K 2B2, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

