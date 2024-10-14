Top track

Cassandra Jenkins - Hard Drive

Cassandra Jenkins

Zebulon
Mon, 14 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$32.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Cassandra Jenkins

10/14/2024 at Zebulon

21+

Like the night sky itself, the world of My Light, My Destroyer is always expanding. Cassandra Jenkins' third full-length cracks open the promise of reaching the edge of the new, with a wi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cassandra Jenkins

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

