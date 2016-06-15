Top track

A Storm on a Summers Day

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Full Crate | London

KOKO
15 Jun - 16 Jun
DJLondon
From £18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

A Storm on a Summers Day
Got a code?

About

Full Crate's contagious rhythms seamlessly blend his well crafted hip hop, RnB and dancehall styles with electronic sounds further afield. World renowned for his productions and remixes for Syd (The Internet), Jojo, Shakka, Beyonce and more recently for Ju...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Full Crate

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 am
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.