Comet Ping Pong
Tue, 16 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tuesday, July 16th 2024
Lifeguard + Font
9PM - $18 ADV / $20 DOS - All Ages

LIFEGUARD
Chicago, IL
https://lifeguardband100.bandcamp.com/track/in-the-city

Formed in 2019, Lifeguard are Asher Case (bass, vocals), Isaac Lowenstein (drums, percussion...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

