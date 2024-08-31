DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Cutter

The Castle Hotel
Sat, 31 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£9.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Strange Days presents The Cutter live in Manchester

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Strange Days.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Cutter

Venue

The Castle Hotel

66 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LE
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

