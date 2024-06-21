Top track

MCR-T Ultras Kingdom: COUCOU CHLOE, Frederic. & Lucia Lu

Colour Factory
Fri, 21 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Taking place across four consecutive Fridays in June, 2024 resident MCR-T is bringing his Ultras Kingdom to Colour Factory.

Recently heralded the “king of ghetto-tech”, this purveyor of high NRG, booty poppin’ madness invites an array of like-minded freak...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Colour Factory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
MCR-T, COUCOU CHLOE, Frederic. and 1 more

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open10:00 pm

