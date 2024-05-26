Top track

Domicile presents SHLØMO

Domicile Miami
Sun, 26 May, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Memorial Day weekend just got better

Sunday May 26th Daddy techno SHLOMO the founder of Taapion Records And welcome back devil is coming back to Miami for another unforgettable night

tickets are limited and moving fast.
we hope to see all our friends o...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Domicile.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shlømo

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

