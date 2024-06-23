DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event will be filmed.
Tickets to the 5:30pm early show. (Tickets for the 8pm late show can be found here: https://link.dice.fm/A8cbd222237c)
Experience the comedic stylings of Philadelphia comedians Sarah Bell and Shane O'Connor as they come togethe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.